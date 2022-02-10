Milwaukee Brewers File Lawsuit Against Sauce Company

By Hannah DeRuyter

February 10, 2022

Lawsuit form an a desk
Photo: Getty Images

The Milwaukee Brewers have filed a lawsuit against Wyoming Sauce Company over failed payments.

According to TMJ 4, the Brewers had a contract with the Wyoming Sauce Company for the 2019, 2020, and 2021 seasons. While under contract, the Wyoming Sauce Company was supposed to pay the Milwaukee Brewers $100,000 for a sponsorship fee, $105,000 before April 1 of 2020 and $110,000 before April 1 of 2021.

However, according to the lawsuit, the Wyoming Sauce Company failed to pay the last two payments.

It was also reported that in 2020, the Wyoming Sauce Company asked the Brewers to renew the contract through the 2022 season.

The Brewers agreed and updated the contract to end after the 2022 season, but they did not receive the payments that were owed, the news outlet reported.

After filing the lawsuit, the Brewers are asking for the payment of $215,000 that the Wyoming Sauce Company failed to pay, as well as interest, legal fee payments and the termination of the contract.

