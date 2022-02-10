Nathan Chen Wins Gold Medal For USA In Figure Skating

Nathan Chen won a gold medal for the United States in figure skating, with a flawless long program that wowed the judges in Beijing. Chen's victory is redemption after his disappointing performance during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, where he finished in fifth place.

Chen, who was favored to win the competition, started off with a quadruple flip, followed by a triple toe loop. His rocking performance, which featured music from the Elton John biopic, Rocketman, included a total of five quadruple jumps, which he landed perfectly. He ended his energetic and rocking performance by pointing a finger to the stands and earning himself a score of 332.60 points.

"After I finished the last jump, I thought I was pretty much close [to guaranteeing gold]," Chen said in an interview on NBC. "I was keeping track of what was going on, so I kind of had an idea ... Overall, [I was] just so happy."

His score was more than enough to earn with gold. Japan's Yuma Kagiyama won the silver medal with a score of 310.05, and his fellow countryman Shoma Uno took home the bronze with a score of 293.