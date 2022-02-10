North Carolina Lottery Winner's Prize 'Couldn't Have Come At A Better Time'

For many people, winning the lottery would be a dream come true. When one North Carolina man won big in a recent game, he thought he was still dreaming. Fortunately for him, his dreams proved to be a reality.

Robert Fuller, of Lexington, has always dreamed of winning the lottery, though he has never scored a huge prize. That is, not until this week, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. Fuller bought a Quick Pick Power Play ticket on the lottery website for Wednesday's Powerball drawing. His purchase worked in his favor as his ticket matched four of the white balls and the red Powerball, winning $50,000. Thanks to a 2X multiplier that was also drawn, he doubled his prize to $100,000.

"I always thought I would win some day. It feels like I am dreaming," he said, adding, "I kept reading it over and over again to make sure it was real."

Fuller claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Thursday (February 9), bringing home a grand total of $71,011 after all state and federal taxes. So what does he plan to do with his new winnings? Well, he has a few ideas.

"It couldn't have come at a better time," he told lottery officials. "I want to go on a nice vacation with my family."