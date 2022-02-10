Shawn Mendes To Give Acting A Try With Surprising Movie Role

We all know Shawn Mendes is one talented singer, but he has a new project on the horizon that will show fans a whole new side of his talents. According to Deadline, the 23-year-old pop star will give acting a try. Mendes will star as Lyle in the upcoming film adaptation of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.

In addition to Mendes, Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, and Winslow Fegley have reportedly also signed on to star in Sony's highly anticipated adaptation of the beloved children's book by Bernard Waber. Unlike his co-stars, this will be Mendes' first role in a major studio film

Here's the official plot synopsis for the Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile adaptation:

“Published in 1965, the venerable children’s tale centers on the title reptile who lives in a house on East 88th Street in New York City. Lyle enjoys helping the Primm family with everyday chores and playing with the neighborhood kids. He’s the happiest crocodile any home ever had — until one neighbor insists that Lyle belongs in a zoo. Mr. Grumps and his cat, Loretta, don’t like crocodiles, and everything Lyle does to win them over seems to go wrong. It will take all of Lyle’s charm — and courage — to reveal the hero, and friend, behind the big crocodile smile.”

It seems likely Mendes will also get to show off his singing chops in the children's movie. Deadline reports the film’s executive producers, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, have written original songs for the film with help from Mendes himself, as well as Ari Afsar, Emily Gardner Xu Hall, Mark Sonnenblick, and Joriah Kwamé.

Little else is known about the project at this time, though it's set to release on November 18, 2022.