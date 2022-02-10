These Rejected Vanity Plates Are So Florida

People love to express themselves in various ways, including on the road. Drivers can order customizable license plates from their states, usually the seven or so numbers displayed on it. Sometimes they may go overboard -- according to the state standards at least.

Such was the case of some Florida drivers who didn't get to see their vanity plates come to life or had theirs recalled. WPLG published a list of rejected vanity plates that were proposed to or allowed in the Sunshine State. These plates were rejected for being either too obscene or objectionable, according to Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

Check out some of the examples that were shelved by the state over the past year. You may laugh, you may cry, you may just shake your head wondering how people thought they could get away with it. Then you may be wondering why some of these are considered "objectionable" in the first place.

Just a heads up, some of these may be considered inappropriate or offensive: