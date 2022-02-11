Americans Urged To Leave Ukraine, U.S. Warns Russia Could Invade 'Any Day'

U.S. officials are advising any Americans to leave Ukraine "immediately" as tensions continue to build with Russia. U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters that Russia could launch an invasion of Ukraine "any day now."

"We can't pinpoint the day, at this point, and we can't pinpoint the hour, but what we can say is that there is a credible prospect that a Russian military action would take place even before the end of the Olympics," Sullivan said.

"I'm not going to get into intelligence information, but if you look at the disposition of intelligence forces ... the Russians are in a position to be able to mount a major military action in Ukraine any day, and for that reason, we believe that it is important for us to communicate to our allies and partners, to the Ukrainians and to the American citizens who are still there," Sullivan added.

The warning comes as President Joe Biden authorized the deployment of 3,000 paratroopers from the 82 Airborne Division to Poland. They will join the 1,700 soldiers already dispatched to the country.

"All told, these 5,000 additional personnel comprise a highly mobile and flexible force, capable of multiple missions," the official added. "They are being deployed to reassure our NATO allies, deter any potential aggression against NATO's eastern flank, train with host-nation forces, and contribute to a wide range of contingencies," a senior defense official told Fox News.