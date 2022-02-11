Denver Woman Finds Fentanyl And Feces In Her Vacation Rental

A Denver, Colorado woman is speaking out about her recent "nightmare" as a vacation rental host.

The host, who wishes to remain anonymous, told FOX 31 that she started renting her brand-new place on Vrbo. One day into her guests' eight-night stay, she asked them to pack up and get out. Reporters say she got dozens of Ring camera notifications, which shows her guests breaking the rules about smoking.

They eventually checked out, but when the host came by to check out the home, she wasn't prepared for what she found.

"I go in and I was shaking by what I saw. I was thinking they’re just smoking cigarettes and there’s dog poop. I walk in, and they’ve rearranged my living room to have this elaborate computer setup with scanners and fake IDs everywhere. There’s plates of cocaine, there’s different kinds of pipes to smoke things, blue circle pills everywhere."

On top of that, she allegedly still heard people inside the home when she entered. Police were called to the home hours later, arresting one man with a warrant letting the others go, according to FOX 31.

The situation only got worse as the police says she can't press charges against the guests. According to authorities, because she allowed them to rent, it's a civil matter.

"I just don’t understand the law enough to understand why this is all falling under civil with someone with a warrant and guns and drugs, and then you just let them all go," she says.

Denver Police told the news station they're looking into certain details of the case. A Vrbo spokesperson told FOX 31 they're also investigating the claim, but hopes it can be resolved.

