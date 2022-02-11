Future Gets Love Advice From Kevin Samuels In New 'Worst Day' Video

Future shook the Internet earlier this week after a clip of him having a conversation with controversial image consultant Kevin Samuels made its rounds on the web. On Friday, the Atlanta born star released his latest single and accompanying video for "Worst Day", which features his full therapy conversation Samuels. In the video, the viral consultant talks to Future about his spending habits, saying:

"Admitting you have an addiction is never easy, especially when you do it publicly. So Chanel, Birkin, Dior, APs, five-star hotels, vacations. Now last year, how much would you say that you spent on women?”

The Grammy Award winning rapper confides in Samuels about his habit of spoiling women, sharing:

“Every time I see a beautiful woman, I have to splurge I have to spoil ’em. I realize that I have this problem right now. I need help.”