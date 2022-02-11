Future Gets Love Advice From Kevin Samuels In New 'Worst Day' Video
By Kiyonna Anthony
February 11, 2022
Future shook the Internet earlier this week after a clip of him having a conversation with controversial image consultant Kevin Samuels made its rounds on the web. On Friday, the Atlanta born star released his latest single and accompanying video for "Worst Day", which features his full therapy conversation Samuels. In the video, the viral consultant talks to Future about his spending habits, saying:
"Admitting you have an addiction is never easy, especially when you do it publicly. So Chanel, Birkin, Dior, APs, five-star hotels, vacations. Now last year, how much would you say that you spent on women?”
The Grammy Award winning rapper confides in Samuels about his habit of spoiling women, sharing:
“Every time I see a beautiful woman, I have to splurge I have to spoil ’em. I realize that I have this problem right now. I need help.”
According to the song lyrics, Valentine's Day is not Future's favorite day of the year. He raps:
“Valentine’s Day, the worst day, got too many to please. I popped a half a pink pill, and put my mind at ease.”
Future's Valentine's Day single comes just months after Kanye West announced that the Pluto star will act as Executive Producer of his upcoming album, DONDA 2, scheduled to drop on February 22.
Although "Worst Day" marks the rapper's first single of the year, he's been keeping his presence known on the charts thanks to hit features -- including his verse on Gunna's "Pushin' P" featuring Young Thug.
Check out the full video for "Worst Day" above.