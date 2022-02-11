How You Can Enjoy Michael Bublé's Las Vegas Residency Like A VIP

Michael Bublé is headed to Las Vegas this spring for a limited engagement at Resorts World, and two of the singer's biggest fans are about to join him during one of his dates to see him perform at his show VIP-style.

Thanks to a new contest, one lucky winner and a friend will fly to Vegas where they will stay at Resorts World Las Vegas, and enjoy a pre-show dinner. Then, they will head to the show through the VIP entrance at the Resorts Word Theatre and enjoy VIP Lounge access and drinks before the show. Finally, the winner and their pal will enjoy Michael performing live from exclusive VIP seating with some champagne (provided the winner is of legal age). And, to remember the experience, the fans will go home with a photo from the stage autographed by Bublé himself.

To enter to win listen to iHeartRadio for the keywords, and text to win.

Michael Bublé's Las Vegas residency kicks off on April 27th, and will run five additional dates on April 29th and 30th, and May 4th, 6th and 7th.

In a statement, the singer said of his Vegas show, "As everyone knows, I always love playing Vegas, but I know performing at the new Resorts World Theatre will bring my shows to a whole new level. I can't wait."

According to a press release, the show is described as an "extraordinary opportunity to experience the incomparable performer up-close-and-personal in the intimate setting of the new 5,000-capacity, state-of-the-art Resorts World Theatre. The spectacular production will feature the Grammy-award winning singer's timeless hits accompanied by a full orchestra and unmatched audio and video technology for an only-in-Vegas, unforgettable night with Michael Bublé."