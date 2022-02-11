Investigation Launched Into Sexual Misconduct Of U.S. Snowboard Cross Coach

U.S. Ski & Snowboard has launched an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior by the team's coach and some of its members. The allegations were levied by former Olympian Callan Chythlook-Sifsof in a series of Instagram posts over the weekend.

She noted her posts were removed by Instagram multiple times for "Bullying" and "nudity and sexual behavior."

Chythlook-Sifsof, who competed in the 2010 Winter Olympics, claimed that coach Peter Foley has "taken naked photos of female athletes for over a decade." Foley has coached the team since 1994.

"Other athletes have engaged in racist, misogynist behavior, actively participated in the strange dynamics that Peter Foley created and caused female athletes/staff to be victims of sexual violence," Chythlook-Sifsof wrote.

She called out snowboarder Hagen Kearney in a second post, claiming he used racial slurs during an Olympic qualifier in 2010.

"I cannot watch another Olympic Games without saying this publicly," Chythlook-Sifsof wrote.

"I will not carry this stuff around anymore, there was bizarre behavior across the board," she continued. "The people I've named have overtly behaved toxically, but the truth is the culture on the team protected this behavior. Things have been normalized that are not okay."

U.S. Ski & Snowboard confirmed it is looking into the allegations.

"We take these very serious, and these are being investigated," U.S. Ski & Snowboard spokesman Tom Horrocks told USA Today.

Horrocks noted that "the concerns regarding Hagen were dealt with at the time and appropriate action was taken."

He did not say if Foley would continue to coach the team for the remainder of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.