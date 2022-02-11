Multiple Officers Shot Trying To Rescue Baby During Barricade Situation

Five police officers in Phoenix, Arizona, were shot while responding to a barricade situation early Friday (February 11) morning. Officers were dispatched to the scene after receiving reports of gunfire.

The first officer to arrive was shot multiple times by somebody inside the home. Officers then retreated and set up a perimeter around the house. Sometime later, the suspect placed a baby carrier outside the door. When officers went to retrieve the child, they came under fire again. Four officers were shot as they tried to retreat while other officers returned fire.

The suspect then barricaded himself inside. Officials said that the situation has been resolved but did not provide details on how they managed to get the suspect to surrender. The child was recovered and was unharmed.

The five officers who were shot were rushed to local hospitals and are in stable condition. One of the officers was seriously injured but, officials are optimistic he will recover. A woman at the scene was critically injured as well.

"If I seem upset, I am. This is senseless. It doesn't need to happen, and it continues to happen over and over again," Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said during a press conference. "But I am thankful that our four officers are recovering, and one of them is seriously hurt but is on the road to recovery."