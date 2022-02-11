One American Among Group Detained By The Taliban In Afghanistan

The Taliban has detained a group of at least nine people, including an American citizen and a pair of journalists who were on assignment in Afghanistan for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and is holding them in Kabul. A member of a Taliban intelligence unit told the Washington Post that the individuals are accused of working for Western intelligence services.

One of the journalists was identified as Andrew North, who formally worked for the BBC. He was taken into custody along with an Irish photographer, an Afghan journalist, and their driver, who is also an Afghan citizen.

"Thank you everyone for your messages. Andrew was in Kabul working for the UNHCR & trying to help the people of Afghanistan," North's wife, Natalia Antelava, wrote on Twitter. "We are extremely concerned for his safety & call on anyone with influence to help secure his release."

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said it is working to secure the release of those who were taken into custody.

"We are doing our utmost to resolve the situation, in coordination with others," the agency tweeted. "We will make no further comment given the nature of the situation."

The Taliban has not commented on the detention of the foreign nationals.