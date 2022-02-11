Saweetie & H.E.R. Team Up For New Song 'Closer'

By Emily Lee

February 11, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

You're going to want to turn the volume all the way up on this one.

On Friday (February 11), Saweetie released another new single from her debut album Pretty Bitch Music. On 'Closer,' the 28-year-old rapper brings H.E.R. along for the ride.

The fun, disco-inspired track sees Saweetie and H.E.R. singing about falling in love the weekend and having three boyfriends at once. It's clear the IRL friends are having a blast together on the track. The forthcoming music video will undoubtedly be just as fun as the song itself.

Saweetie's been busy as she prepares to drop her highly anticipated debut album. She closed out 2021 with unmissable performances on Saturday Night Live and at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball. She kicked off the new year with another exciting collaboration, as well—she and Cher starred in a MAC campaign together.

The 'Icy Chain' rapper isn't the only 'Closer' artist who had a major year in 2021. Just like Saweetie, H.E.R. absolutely smashed it last year. Not only did she release her album Back of My Mind, but she also took home a ton of awards. She won an Oscar for Best Original Song 'Fight For You' from Judas and the Black Messiah, as well as nabbing two Grammys for Song of the Year and Best R&B song.

These two collaborators are certainly on a roll. We'll just have to wait and see what they come up with for the 'Closer' music video when it finally drops.

