Saweetie & H.E.R. Team Up For New Song 'Closer'

You're going to want to turn the volume all the way up on this one.

On Friday (February 11), Saweetie released another new single from her debut album Pretty Bitch Music. On 'Closer,' the 28-year-old rapper brings H.E.R. along for the ride.

The fun, disco-inspired track sees Saweetie and H.E.R. singing about falling in love the weekend and having three boyfriends at once. It's clear the IRL friends are having a blast together on the track. The forthcoming music video will undoubtedly be just as fun as the song itself.