Shaun White Wraps Up Olympic Career Without Winning Another Medal

Shaun White's prolific Olympic career has come to a close in Beijing. White has appeared in five Olympics, winning three gold medals for the United States. Before the start of the 2022 Winter Olympics, the 35-year-old said this would be his final time competing in the Winter Games.

White was hoping to add another medal to his collection but fell short on Friday, finishing in fourth place in the Men's Halfpipe Final with a score of 85. White fell on his final run and rode the bottom, taking off his helmet as the crowd gave him a loud ovation.

White, who became the oldest Olympian to compete in the halfpipe, fought back tears as he reflected on his career after the event.

"A lot of emotions hitting me right now. There's the cheer of the crowd and some kind words from my fellow competitors at the bottom," White said. "I'm so happy."

"I just want to thank everybody for watching. Everyone at home: Thank you. Snowboarding: Thank you. It's been the love of my life," he said.

Japan's Ayumu Hirano won the gold medal with a score of 96, while Scotty James of Australia took home the silver and Switzerland's Jan Scherrer earned the bronze medal.

White was thrilled to see many of the young competitors, who were just kids when he won his first Olympic medal in 2006, surpassing him. He praised Hirano, who nailed some difficult tricks, including a triple cork, on his final run.

"And to watch him nail that run. Incredible. I'm proud to stand and cheer him on from here on," White said.