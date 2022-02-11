These Baby Names Are Illegal In The US

Parents of newborn babies should be aware of illegal names both in the U.S. and abroad.

USBirthCertificates.com has a guideline for parents listing U.S. naming laws, as well as examples of illegal baby names in the U.S. and across the world.

The website reports naming laws are "somewhat lax" nationally compared to other countries, but vary from state to state. Parents cannot include a numeral in a child's name in any state, which means a name like "J1m" wouldn't be illegal.

Varying states also limit the number of characters that can be used in a name, as well as "pictograms, obscenity, foreign characters, symbols, emojis, or any offensive language" being included, according to the website.

California is among the states that prohibit accents, but do allow hyphens and apostrophes.

Here are examples of illegal baby names in the U.S. per USBirthCertificates.com:

King

Queen

Jesus Christ

III

Santa Claus

Majesty

Adolf Hitler

Messiah

@

1069

Other countries have much stricter naming policies that the U.S., which includes some governments requiring parents to select a name from a pre-approved list and include the chosen name on an official petition.

There are also names specifically banned because they are viewed to be too ridiculous and/or cause the child to experience problems in social interactions.

Here are examples of illegal baby names from across the world per USBirthCertificates.com: