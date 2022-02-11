These Baby Names Are Illegal In The US

By Jason Hall

February 11, 2022

Mother looking her newborn child
Photo: Getty Images

Parents of newborn babies should be aware of illegal names both in the U.S. and abroad.

USBirthCertificates.com has a guideline for parents listing U.S. naming laws, as well as examples of illegal baby names in the U.S. and across the world.

The website reports naming laws are "somewhat lax" nationally compared to other countries, but vary from state to state. Parents cannot include a numeral in a child's name in any state, which means a name like "J1m" wouldn't be illegal.

Varying states also limit the number of characters that can be used in a name, as well as "pictograms, obscenity, foreign characters, symbols, emojis, or any offensive language" being included, according to the website.

California is among the states that prohibit accents, but do allow hyphens and apostrophes.

Here are examples of illegal baby names in the U.S. per USBirthCertificates.com:

  • King
  • Queen
  • Jesus Christ
  • III
  • Santa Claus
  • Majesty
  • Adolf Hitler
  • Messiah
  • @
  • 1069

Other countries have much stricter naming policies that the U.S., which includes some governments requiring parents to select a name from a pre-approved list and include the chosen name on an official petition.

There are also names specifically banned because they are viewed to be too ridiculous and/or cause the child to experience problems in social interactions.

Here are examples of illegal baby names from across the world per USBirthCertificates.com:

  • Chief Maximus (New Zealand)
  • Robocop (Mexico)
  • Sex Fruit (New Zealand)
  • Linda (Saudi Arabia)
  • Snake (Malaysia)
  • Friday (Italy)
  • Islam (China)
  • Sarah (Morocco)
  • Osama bin Laden (Germany)
  • Metallica: (Sweden)
  • Prince William (France)
  • Devil (Japan)
  • Blue (Italy)
  • Circumcision (Mexico)
  • Quran (China)
  • BRFXXCCXXMNPCCCCLLLMMNPRXVCLMNCKSSQLBB11116 (Sweden)
  • Harriet (Iceland)
  • Cyanide (United Kingdom)
  • Monkey (Denmark)
  • Thor (Portugal) 
  • 007 (Malaysia)
  • Griezmann Mbappe (France) 
  • Talula Does the Hula from Hawaii (New Zealand) 
  • Bridge (Norway) 
  • Anal (New Zealand)
  • Nutella (France)
  • Wolf (Spain) 
  • Tom (Portugal)
  • Camilla (Iceland) 
  • Judas (Switzerland) 
  • Duke (Australia)
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices