Well, this is exciting!

On Thursday (February 10), Zendaya and Labrinth took to social media to tease their new music. The pair have collaborated before, of course, as Labrinth composes the music for Euphoria. For the season one finale, Zendaya even featured on one of Labrinth's tracks for the show 'All For Us.'

"In her own words 'we got something even better for y’all, that was just a taste,'" Labrinth tweeted alongside a video of himself and Zendaya working on their new music.

Zendaya also shared the video on her Instagram story, adding: “Excited for everyone to hear… Always special things happening in the lab.”