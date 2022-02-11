Zendaya Teases New Music With Labrinth: 'We Got Something Better For Y’all'
By Emily Lee
February 11, 2022
Well, this is exciting!
On Thursday (February 10), Zendaya and Labrinth took to social media to tease their new music. The pair have collaborated before, of course, as Labrinth composes the music for Euphoria. For the season one finale, Zendaya even featured on one of Labrinth's tracks for the show 'All For Us.'
"In her own words 'we got something even better for y’all, that was just a taste,'" Labrinth tweeted alongside a video of himself and Zendaya working on their new music.
Zendaya also shared the video on her Instagram story, adding: “Excited for everyone to hear… Always special things happening in the lab.”
In her own words “we got something even better for y’all, that was just a taste” @Zendaya pic.twitter.com/H86WCOODrg— Labrinth (@Labrinth) February 9, 2022
Just last week, HBO revealed Euphoria will return for a third season. The news comes just halfway through the series' sophomore season, which follows "the intertwining lives in the town of East Highland" with a particular focus on Zendaya's character as she attempts to "find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction."
“Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of EUPHORIA have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart," Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming said in a press release. "We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3."
The news that Euphoria will return for a third season isn't too surprising, as the season two premiere episode debuted as the most viewed episode of an HBO series ever on HBO Max with more than 14 million viewers across platforms. This astonishing number puts Euphoria at more than double its average audience of Season 1. Not only that, but the season two premiere was also the most social premium cable episode since the Game of Thrones finale in May 2019, according to the press release.