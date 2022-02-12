Los Angeles Rams TE Tyler Higbee Will Miss Super Bowl LVI With An Injury

The Los Angeles Rams will be without one of their key players when they face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday (February 13). The team announced it has placed tight end Tyler Higbee on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Higbee was injured during the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers and did not practice with the team during the week.

Higbee was the second-leading receiver on the team with 61 catches in 15 regular-season games. His five touchdowns were tied for third on the team.

He caught two passes for 18 yards in the NFC Championship game before he was injured. His backup, Kendall Blanton, caught five passes for 57 yards in the game.

"KB's done an awesome job when he's stepped in and made some plays." quarterback Matthew Stafford said. "Obviously, Higs is a big part of our offense. He's done an unbelievable job all season helping us get to this point, both blocking and running and catching and doing all of the things that we ask him to do. But I've got total confidence in KB to come in there and do his thing."

Backup offensive lineman Joe Noteboom was also placed on injured reserve. The Rams activated running back Darrell Henderson and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day off of injured reserve.

"They'll be ready to go," Rams head coach Sean McVay said of Joseph-Day and Henderson.