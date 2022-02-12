Last Easter, Morello detailed why he wrote the song "Garden of Gethsemane" for Cornell.

"In between the Last Supper and his eventual arrest/trial/execution Jesus meditated among the olive trees in the Garden of Gethsemane in Jerusalem and had his 'moment of doubt'. He was greatly troubled and asked his apostles to stay awake with him. They all promptly fell asleep. Alone and contemplating his imminent torture and death he was in an emotional agony. According to the Gospel of Luke 'his sweat was as it were great drops of blood falling down to the ground.' He prayed that the 'cup be taken from his lips' but in the end accepted divine will and his fate. At the conclusion of the Gospel narrative, Jesus at peace, accepts that the hour has come for him to be betrayed."

"I was raised Catholic and was always fascinated by this story and contemplated how one rose of certainty can be shrouded in one hundred thorns of doubt," Morello continued. "With that in mind I wrote this song for my friend Chris Cornell."