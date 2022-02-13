What a way to start the big game!

On Sunday (February 13), Mickey Guyton performed the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI. The big game, which saw the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals face-off, was held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

In a stunning blue gown, Guyton belted out the patriotic lyrics in front of the players, the fans, and the millions tuning in at home and around the world. She was joined by a chorus, dressed all in white, for the rousing rendition of the anthem. The U.S. Air Force Heritage Team flew over SoFi stadium as Guyton belted out the final notes.