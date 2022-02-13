Twitter Reacts To Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Super Bowl LVI Intro

Numerous A-list celebrities attended Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, but the reigning king of the box office stole the show before kickoff.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson provided a pregame on-field promo synonymous with his legendary professional wrestling career at SoFi Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday (February 13).

Johnson was also featured in a pregame opening tease honoring "unprecedented day in sports media history" in which NBC Sports would air both Super Bowl LVI and the 2022 Winter Olympics on the same day.

"Today, we celebrate something that's never happened in 4.5 billion years on planet earth: Super Gold Sunday," Johnson said in the opening tease. "The Super Bowl and the Olympic Games. The biggest game of the year and the greatest spectacle in sports."