Twitter Reacts To Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Super Bowl LVI Intro

By Jason Hall

February 13, 2022

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals
Photo: Getty Images

Numerous A-list celebrities attended Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, but the reigning king of the box office stole the show before kickoff.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson provided a pregame on-field promo synonymous with his legendary professional wrestling career at SoFi Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday (February 13).

Johnson was also featured in a pregame opening tease honoring "unprecedented day in sports media history" in which NBC Sports would air both Super Bowl LVI and the 2022 Winter Olympics on the same day.

"Today, we celebrate something that's never happened in 4.5 billion years on planet earth: Super Gold Sunday," Johnson said in the opening tease. "The Super Bowl and the Olympic Games. The biggest game of the year and the greatest spectacle in sports."

Johnson's historic on-field appearance was trending on Twitter in the minutes leading up to and after the kickoff of Super Bowl LVI as millions (and millions) of fans watched the game.

Super Bowl LVI is currently underway at SoFi Stadium.

The Los Angeles Rams are the second NFL team to appear in a Super Bowl held at their own home stadium following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who appeared in and won Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium last February.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices