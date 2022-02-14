Ariana Grande Shares Gorgeous Makeup-Free Photo

Ariana's beauty line dropped in late 2021 and she told Teen Vogue “'R.E.M.' encompasses a lot of my favorite parts of my sound. But also eyes and dreams and our most effective communicators," she said. “You can say more with the way you look at someone than you can articulate with words sometimes. They’re what we use to dream, rest ... and so much beauty happens there.”

Her first drop, Chapter 1, included everything you would need in a makeup collection from eyeliner markers to plumping lip gloss, and shimmery liquid eye shadows. The packaging featured sci-fi and futuristic elements that were completely on-brand for Ariana. The line was two years in the making, and Ariana has worn shades on The Voice, as well as in fun shoots to promote the brand.

Whether Ariana is makeup-free or not, she always gives us looks to rave about, and we're looking forward to what she has in store for Chapter 2 of r.e.m.