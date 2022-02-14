Ariana Grande Shares Gorgeous Makeup-Free Photo
By Yashira C.
February 14, 2022
Ariana Grande is the face of her beauty line r.e.m. beauty, however, she recently posted a stunning photo to her Instagram account wearing little to no makeup. The photo didn't include a caption but r.e.m. was tagged, hinting at either minimal makeup or a possible new launch from the beauty line.
Grande's signature look of eyeliner, lashes, and glossy lips was replaced by a pretty, and fresh bare-faced look. This could mean a new skincare launch as part of r.e.m.’s previous "chapter"-style drops. Her new look is accompanied by a stylish black top and low ponytail, giving off an elegant feel.
Ariana's beauty line dropped in late 2021 and she told Teen Vogue “'R.E.M.' encompasses a lot of my favorite parts of my sound. But also eyes and dreams and our most effective communicators," she said. “You can say more with the way you look at someone than you can articulate with words sometimes. They’re what we use to dream, rest ... and so much beauty happens there.”
Her first drop, Chapter 1, included everything you would need in a makeup collection from eyeliner markers to plumping lip gloss, and shimmery liquid eye shadows. The packaging featured sci-fi and futuristic elements that were completely on-brand for Ariana. The line was two years in the making, and Ariana has worn shades on The Voice, as well as in fun shoots to promote the brand.
Whether Ariana is makeup-free or not, she always gives us looks to rave about, and we're looking forward to what she has in store for Chapter 2 of r.e.m.