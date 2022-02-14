Arizona Is Home To 2 Of America's 'Most Surprising' Drive-Thrus

America is full of drive-thrus of all kinds, but some are much more surprising than others.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of America's most surprising drive-thrus and drive-ins. So what does that mean? The website states, "What could be more classic Americana than a drive-thru restaurant? How about one shaped like a doughnut? Or a drive-in diner where burgers are delivered to your car by servers on roller skates?"

Arizona is home to two of the "most surprising" drive-thrus in America: Salad and Go in Phoenix, and Sa Bai Modern Thai in Phoenix.

According to the website, Salad and Go "takes a different approach to drive-thru food with boxes that burst with colour and flavour, using ingredients like smoked corn and pico de gallo (fresh tomato salsa)."

Sa Bai Modern Thai is "a low-key joint with a small drive-up window, it feels all the more special. Atchara ‘Holly’ Willis, from Chiang Mai in northern Thailand, runs Sa Bai Modern Thai – which also offers delivery and dine-in – with husband Eric."

Click here to check out the full list of America's most surprising drive-thrus.