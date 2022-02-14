Cross-Country Flight Makes Emergency Landing Because Of Unruly Passenger

By Bill Galluccio

February 14, 2022

American Airlines Boeing 737 Taxies on the Runway At O'Hare Airport
Photo: Getty Images

An American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., was forced to make an emergency landing in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday (February 13) because of an unruly passenger.

One of the passengers told WDAF that the flight didn't communicate what was going on, leaving many people scared as the plane started to rapidly descend.

"A flight attendant comes to the middle of the plane where I am, yells to another flight attendant in the back to turn on the lights. At this time, the plane starts descending very rapidly. I think we reached 5,000 feet per minute," Mouaz Moustafa told the news station. "As that's happening, a lot of people don't know what's really going on. I mean, people assume, maybe something happened to the pilot, maybe we're just literally crashing. So, a lot of people, including me, honestly thought we might, this might be it."

Moustafa said that the unruly passenger tried to enter the cockpit and open one of the exit doors. That's when other passengers stepped in to help while one of the flight attendants struck the man several times with a coffee pot.

"There's a man who's trying to get into the cockpit, and afterwards, also tried to open the door to get out the plane. So, some of the passengers that were very heroic helped the flight attendant who went to the back and got the coffee pot, came up and kept, sort of, bashing him in the head," he said.

The plane landed safely, and the suspect was taken into custody. Other passengers on the aircraft were interviewed by the police and FBI before they were rebooked on another flight to Washington, D.C.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices