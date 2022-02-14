First Responders Rescue Baby Born On Sidewalk And Abandoned By Mother

First responders rescued a newborn baby born on a sidewalk in Omaha, Nebraska. According to the Omaha World-Herald, a woman gave birth to the baby on a pile of blankets and then wrapped herself in a heavy coat and left the baby unattended.

At the time, it was 16 degrees outside, with wind chills dipping into single digits.

Sheila Allee told the paper that she was sitting in a vehicle with her boyfriend when somebody told them a baby had just been born outside in the frigid weather. She called 911 and rushed over to the scene and found two women were already trying to care for the baby.

An ambulance arrived a short time later and took the baby to the hospital. The child's mother was located nearby and taken to a medical center for an evaluation.

Officials did not provide any details about the identity of the mother and suggested the case may be covered by the state's safe haven law, which allows parents to legally abandon a child at a hospital up to 30 days after the child is born.