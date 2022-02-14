First Responders Rescue Baby Born On Sidewalk And Abandoned By Mother

By Bill Galluccio

February 14, 2022

Paramedic holding medical bag
Photo: Getty Images

First responders rescued a newborn baby born on a sidewalk in Omaha, Nebraska. According to the Omaha World-Herald, a woman gave birth to the baby on a pile of blankets and then wrapped herself in a heavy coat and left the baby unattended.

At the time, it was 16 degrees outside, with wind chills dipping into single digits.

Sheila Allee told the paper that she was sitting in a vehicle with her boyfriend when somebody told them a baby had just been born outside in the frigid weather. She called 911 and rushed over to the scene and found two women were already trying to care for the baby.

An ambulance arrived a short time later and took the baby to the hospital. The child's mother was located nearby and taken to a medical center for an evaluation.

Officials did not provide any details about the identity of the mother and suggested the case may be covered by the state's safe haven law, which allows parents to legally abandon a child at a hospital up to 30 days after the child is born.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices