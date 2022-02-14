Foo Fighters Add North American Tour Dates: Are They Coming To Your City?

Foo Fighters already have a busy year ahead of them, but Dave Grohl likes to stay active so it should be no surprise that they're expanding their 2022 tour. They'll be heading back to North America after a summer filled with festival appearances and a European tour. The majority of the new dates are happening in Canada between September and October, but fans in South Dakota and Oregon will be happy to see their states on the map, too.

Check out the Foos' announcement and a full list of tour dates below.