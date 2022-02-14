Freedom Convey Protesters Cleared Out Allowing Ambassador Bridge To Reopen

Authorities in Canada cleared out the Freedom Convoy protesters who had shut down the Ambassador Bridge for nearly a week. The bridge is one of the busiest border crossings in North America and is a crucial trade route for goods between the United States and Canada.

Police arrested between 25 and 30 people, towed seven trucks, and seized five vehicles.

"Today, our national economic crisis at the Ambassador bridge came to an end," Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said in a statement after the bridge was reopened to traffic.

The bridge closure affected nearly $400 million a day in cross-border trade and caused several automakers to temporarily close plants on both sides of the border.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement praising officials for getting the bridge reopened.

"I want to thank the unified coalition of business leaders and organizations representing working men and women on both sides of the border for coming together to get this resolved. And I appreciate the U.S. and Canadian governments for hearing Michigan's concerns loud and clear and stepping up to reopen the bridge. We will all continue closely monitoring the situation to ensure that traffic safely and swiftly moves across the Ambassador Bridge," she said.