Kanye West & Julia Fox Split, West Wants to Reunite With Kim Kardashian

Kanye West's Valentine’s Day aspirations are simple. All he wants is to reunite with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and his kids – especially now that his fling with actress Julia Fox is over.

On February 14, the Daily Mail published an article that announced the end of Ye’s relationship with Fox. The fairly new couple, who began to show signs of their romance in Miami on New Year’s Eve, haven't been seen together lately. According to E! News, the couple’s once-sizzling flame apparently went out at the top of February.

“Y'all would love if i was soooo upset!” Fox wrote in a now-deleted Instagram Story. “The media would love to paint a picture of me a sad lonely woman crying on a plane by myself but it's NOT TRUE!! Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler. I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn't in love w the man Jesus Christ what do u guys think I am 12 years old?!”

After deleting all of the photos of her ex Ye and even liking his ex-wife’s Instagram photo, the actress was reportedly spotted at Los Angeles International Airport looking slightly emotional and teary-eyed even while she wore a mask. She later disputed the article’s claims with her own visual proof that she had no tears to spare for Ye.

“Crying where @dailymail,” Fox captioned in another Instagram Story featuring a video of her walking through LAX unbothered.

It’s not like Ye has been craving Fox’s attention recently anyway. Within the past few days alone, the veteran artist made it clear that he wants his family back. In an Instagram post uploaded on Valentine's Day morning, the G.O.O.D Music founder posted a photo of his ex-wife in thigh-high silver boots and a dazzling silver coat he gave her alongside her new man, Pete Davidson. In the caption, Ye denounced the narrative that he’s beefing with the mother of his four children. He also said that he loves his family and that he "has faith" that he will get back together with Kardashian.

“I DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY I BOUGHT THIS COAT FOR KIM BEFORE SNL I THOUGHT IT WAS PARTICULARLY SPECIAL I HAVE FAITH THAT WE‘LL BE BACK TOGETHER,” Ye wrote in the caption.

While he didn’t address Fox by name in his recent post, Ye did assert that he has no problem with the Daily Mail or any other media outlets. He still has issues with Davidson, but his focus right now is getting his family back into his life no matter how crazy the world thinks he is.

“SOMETIMES PEOPLE CALL ME CRAZY BUT TO BE IN LOVE IS TO BE CRAZY ABOUT SOMETHING AND I AM CRAZY ABOUT MY FAMILY HAPPY VALENTINES,” Ye concluded.

Shortly after his post, Ye showed us how he celebrated Valentine's Day. He took to Instagram to show off the truckload of roses he bought for Kim.