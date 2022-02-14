Kentucky Is Home To One Of America's 'Most Surprising' Drive-Thrus

America is full of drive-thrus of all kinds, but some are much more surprising than others.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of America's most surprising drive-thrus and drive-ins. So what does that mean? The website states, "What could be more classic Americana than a drive-thru restaurant? How about one shaped like a doughnut? Or a drive-in diner where burgers are delivered to your car by servers on roller skates?"

Kentucky is home to one of the "most surprising" drive-thrus in America: ToGo Sushi in Louisville. So what makes this drive-thru so "surprising?" It seems that the novelty of getting to order "top-notch" sushi from a drive-thru window sets it apart. LoveFOOD explains:

"It's worth popping by this spot for the sheer novelty of ordering top-notch sushi from a drive-thru window. The rolls turned out at ToGo Sushi, though, are delicious and perfectly prepared regardless of how they’re served. Recommended orders include miso soup and speciality rolls like the happy roll with shrimp, avocado, crab and mango. There are a few counter seats inside too."

