Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Looks So Grown Up In Adorable Photo
By Emily Lee
February 14, 2022
Reign Disick is looking so grown up!
On Sunday (February 13), Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to show off a few photos of her youngest son rocking a tux. The special occasion? He was attending a Valentine's Day dance.
Though Kourtney often shares photos of her children on Instagram, it's been a while since fans have seen a photo of Reign. In this latest update, Reign is looking more like his big brother, Mason Disick, than ever before.
Mason and Reign share more than their looks. The brothers also share a birthday. Kourtney and her ex-partner, Scott Disick, welcomed Reign on their oldest child's fifth birthday back in December 2014.
Kourtney recently celebrated both Mason and Reign's birthdays on Instagram, sharing a series of sweet throwback photos of her sons. "Happy birthday to my birthday twins five years apart," she wrote. "I couldn’t have dreamed up anything like them for my sons, I feel so blessed and grateful for these two boys and all that they bring to my life."
Kourtney and Scott are also parents to Penelope Disick, who also features prominently on her parents' social media accounts. Not only does Penelope often make cameos on her parents' Instagram, but she also shares a TikTok account with Kourtney. The mother-daughter duo often shares funny videos they make together with their followers.