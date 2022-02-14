Reign Disick is looking so grown up!

On Sunday (February 13), Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to show off a few photos of her youngest son rocking a tux. The special occasion? He was attending a Valentine's Day dance.

Though Kourtney often shares photos of her children on Instagram, it's been a while since fans have seen a photo of Reign. In this latest update, Reign is looking more like his big brother, Mason Disick, than ever before.