Lizzo Hints At Where Her 'Freakiest Body Jewel' Is
By Tony M. Centeno
February 14, 2022
Lizzo has so many piercings now, but there's one jewel in particular that, she says, will never see the light of day.
While out on the town on Super Bowl Sunday (February 13), TMZ caught up with the "Juice" singer as she was leaving an after party in L.A. During their spontaneous exchange, Lizzo was asked about her freakiest favorite piercing. She usually wears lots of beautiful jewelry on her ears, however, her answer pretty much lets the world know where her beloved jewel is located.
“I’ll never show you my coochie so you’ll never know,” she replied.
The questions came a day after she posted a video to her TikTok about her piercing party that she threw for her team. In the video, we can see her team getting all sorts of piercings. Lizzo also joined in on the fun and get herself a piercing or two as well.
“I was scared,” she said in the TikTok video. She insisted that it “didn’t hurt at all.”
@lizzo
TW // piercings!♬ original sound - lizzo
Meanwhile, back at the after party in L.A., Lizzo continued to wade through the crowd of fans and sign autographs. The cameraman brought up the piercing party and asked the singer how many piercings she has. The "Truth Hurts" crooner did not specify exactly how much body jewelry she has, but she did insinuate that she has multiple. She also didn't identify where they all are located, but she did give away one big clue.
"You can't see my coochie. I can't show you." Lizzo replied. "I have so many piercings now. I never thought I'd be this girl!"
In between questions about her beloved piercings, Lizzo was also asked if she would be interested in appearing in Playboy. The singer appeared to be open to the opportunity and said she'd love to talk to the adult magazine's new creative director Cardi B about it.
"Tell Cardi to call me. I love Playboy! Yeah I'll do it" she exclaimed.