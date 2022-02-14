Lizzo Hints At Where Her 'Freakiest Body Jewel' Is

Lizzo has so many piercings now, but there's one jewel in particular that, she says, will never see the light of day.

While out on the town on Super Bowl Sunday (February 13), TMZ caught up with the "Juice" singer as she was leaving an after party in L.A. During their spontaneous exchange, Lizzo was asked about her freakiest favorite piercing. She usually wears lots of beautiful jewelry on her ears, however, her answer pretty much lets the world know where her beloved jewel is located.

“I’ll never show you my coochie so you’ll never know,” she replied.

The questions came a day after she posted a video to her TikTok about her piercing party that she threw for her team. In the video, we can see her team getting all sorts of piercings. Lizzo also joined in on the fun and get herself a piercing or two as well.

“I was scared,” she said in the TikTok video. She insisted that it “didn’t hurt at all.”