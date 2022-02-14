Nashville University Closes Campus Following Reports Of Bomb Threat

A Nashville university was shut down Monday (February 14) following reports of a bomb threat on campus.

Fisk University told students and staff to shelter in place Monday morning after the university received a call threatening an "explosive or threatening device," WKRN reports. Fisk's Executive Vice President Jens Frederiksen said the university immediately when into safety protocols that have been enhanced following previous threats to other schools earlier this month. The incident at Fisk comes weeks after bomb threats were reported at more than a dozen HBCUs around the country.

"This is not an isolated incident," said Frederiksen. "We have beefed up our security in recent weeks in part because of what has transpired elsewhere but we cannot speculate until we know more."

According to FOX 17, police responded to the university around 9:25 a.m. to investigate the reports. By lunchtime, the all-clear was given and they have since left campus.

Following the all-clear, Fisk University issued a statement on its website saying it was closing for the rest of the day.

"In light of recent events, and Nashville Metro Police recommendations, Fisk University will close for the remainder of the day," the statement reads. "Faculty, staff, and students, not living on campus, are urged to leave campus. Residential students are urged to remain in their residence halls, except for their dining needs. The dining facilities will remain open for campus needs. In addition, campus security will increase the number of uniformed officers in and around campus residential, and dining facilities. Stay Safe Fiskites."