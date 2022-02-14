Nearly A Dozen People Injured In New Mexico Stabbing Spree

At least 11 people were injured, including two critically, in a series of stabbings across Albuquerque, New Mexico, throughout the day on Sunday (February 13). Officials said that a single suspect was responsible for the attacks and has been taken into custody.

Officers responded to seven different crimes scenes across the city after receiving reports that a man on a BMX bike was attacking people with a large knife.

“It has been a task for us to really just piece everything together since it was over a period of time and involved several scenes,” Albuquerque police spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos said.

The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Tobias Gutierrez, was taken into custody without incident and is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Officials said that he chose his victims at random. They have not determined a motive for the series of attacks.

One of the victims was stabbed in a tent, while another was attacked while eating inside a restaurant with their family. Another one of the attack victims was stabbed after being involved in a car accident, while multiple people were stabbed at a convenience store.