Nearly A Dozen People Injured In New Mexico Stabbing Spree

By Bill Galluccio

February 14, 2022

an attacker with a knife
Photo: Getty Images

At least 11 people were injured, including two critically, in a series of stabbings across Albuquerque, New Mexico, throughout the day on Sunday (February 13). Officials said that a single suspect was responsible for the attacks and has been taken into custody.

Officers responded to seven different crimes scenes across the city after receiving reports that a man on a BMX bike was attacking people with a large knife.

“It has been a task for us to really just piece everything together since it was over a period of time and involved several scenes,” Albuquerque police spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos said.

The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Tobias Gutierrez, was taken into custody without incident and is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Officials said that he chose his victims at random. They have not determined a motive for the series of attacks.

One of the victims was stabbed in a tent, while another was attacked while eating inside a restaurant with their family. Another one of the attack victims was stabbed after being involved in a car accident, while multiple people were stabbed at a convenience store.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices