Prince Harry Reunited With A Royal Family Member At Super Bowl LVI

By Emily Lee

February 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A royal family reunion went down at the Super Bowl on Sunday (February 14). Eagle-eyed viewers were able to spot Prince Harry in the crowd at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles as the Rams faced off against the Cincinnati Bengals. Not only were fans excited to see the Duke of Sussex at the big game, they were also delighted to see that he attended with another member of the Royal Family—his cousin, Princess Eugenie.

There have been many rumors about Prince Harry's standing with the Royal Family swirling around since he stepped back from official duties back in early 2020. Though he's reunited with his family a few times since his move to the United States, this is the first time the Duke of Sussex has been spotted with a member of his family on a private outing. While hanging out at the Super Bowl isn't exactly private, neither royal was attending in any official capacity.

Harry and Eugenie's close bond is well known. Though Harry is six years older than his cousin, the pair are known to be good friends. During her interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, Meghan Markle opened up about her friendship with Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank. "Eugenie and I had known each other before I had known Harry, so that was comfortable," Meghan said. "We're friends with them as a couple."

A source close to People told the outlet that welcoming babies at the same time only brought the two couples closer together. While Eugenie and Jack welcomed their first child together, a son named August, last February, Harry and Meghan welcomed their second child, Lilibet, a few months later. "These times tend to bring families together," a royal insider shared at the time. "What is lovely is Eugenie having her baby as Harry and Meghan are having theirs. They are very close."

Meghan and Jack, unfortunately, did not attend the game with their spouses. Maybe next year!

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices