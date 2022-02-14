Prince Harry Reunited With A Royal Family Member At Super Bowl LVI

A royal family reunion went down at the Super Bowl on Sunday (February 14). Eagle-eyed viewers were able to spot Prince Harry in the crowd at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles as the Rams faced off against the Cincinnati Bengals. Not only were fans excited to see the Duke of Sussex at the big game, they were also delighted to see that he attended with another member of the Royal Family—his cousin, Princess Eugenie.

There have been many rumors about Prince Harry's standing with the Royal Family swirling around since he stepped back from official duties back in early 2020. Though he's reunited with his family a few times since his move to the United States, this is the first time the Duke of Sussex has been spotted with a member of his family on a private outing. While hanging out at the Super Bowl isn't exactly private, neither royal was attending in any official capacity.