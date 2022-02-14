Prince Harry Reunited With A Royal Family Member At Super Bowl LVI
By Emily Lee
February 14, 2022
A royal family reunion went down at the Super Bowl on Sunday (February 14). Eagle-eyed viewers were able to spot Prince Harry in the crowd at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles as the Rams faced off against the Cincinnati Bengals. Not only were fans excited to see the Duke of Sussex at the big game, they were also delighted to see that he attended with another member of the Royal Family—his cousin, Princess Eugenie.
There have been many rumors about Prince Harry's standing with the Royal Family swirling around since he stepped back from official duties back in early 2020. Though he's reunited with his family a few times since his move to the United States, this is the first time the Duke of Sussex has been spotted with a member of his family on a private outing. While hanging out at the Super Bowl isn't exactly private, neither royal was attending in any official capacity.
Prince Harry at the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/fY0cpLLXYq— FaRah (@JaJaFaRah1) February 14, 2022
Harry and Eugenie's close bond is well known. Though Harry is six years older than his cousin, the pair are known to be good friends. During her interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, Meghan Markle opened up about her friendship with Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank. "Eugenie and I had known each other before I had known Harry, so that was comfortable," Meghan said. "We're friends with them as a couple."
A source close to People told the outlet that welcoming babies at the same time only brought the two couples closer together. While Eugenie and Jack welcomed their first child together, a son named August, last February, Harry and Meghan welcomed their second child, Lilibet, a few months later. "These times tend to bring families together," a royal insider shared at the time. "What is lovely is Eugenie having her baby as Harry and Meghan are having theirs. They are very close."
Meghan and Jack, unfortunately, did not attend the game with their spouses. Maybe next year!