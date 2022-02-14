San Antonio Will House Global Headquarters For DeLorean's Newest Model

One of the world's most iconic automotive brands, DeLorean Motor Company, is planning its comeback and San Antonio will house its global headquarters. My San Antonio reported that the automotive brand will live on with a new electronic vehicle.

Hosting the new global headquarters in San Antonio will bring approximately 450 jobs to the city in executive, management, and engineering roles.

The headquarters will be at Port San Antonio, in the city's dynamic technology and innovation campus that is located just southwest of downtown.

Joost De Vries, CEO of DeLorean Motor Company, said:

"We are grateful for the tremendous support we’ve received from the community. San Antonio boasts a growing component and vehicle manufacturing sector as well as a wide array of global advanced manufacturing operations. This allows us countless synergies between established companies and suppliers in the broader region. A deep talent pool and a strong local academic ecosystem will foster further innovation."

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said:

"In an increasingly competitive electric vehicle market, San Antonio is ready to lead. By planning to establish their global headquarters in San Antonio, DeLorean is validating the talent, strategic preparation, and adaptability our region provides for EV manufacturers to thrive."