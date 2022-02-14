Skier Dies After Fall At National Park

A skier died after falling at a national park in Wyoming over the weekend.

The National Park Service confirmed Radcliff Spencer, 27, of Wyoming had fallen while attempting to ski the narrow path at Grand Teton National Park's Death Canyon, NBC News reports.

A climber spotted a person, later identified as Spencer, fall in the Apocalypse Couloir and told authorities that the skier appeared to be unresponsive, according to a statement released by the National Park Service obtained by NBC News.

Spencer was located by responders from Teton County Search and Rescue, who were unable to resuscitate the victim, the park service confirmed in the statement.

"Resuscitation efforts were attempted but proved unsuccessful due to the nature of injuries sustained," the park said via NBC News.

Spencer was airlifted from the mountain and four other individuals in his party were transported by a helicopter out of the canyon area.

"While the snowpack remains generally stable, hazards still exist and may carry high consequence in technical terrain," the National Park Service statement said.

