U.S. Suspends Avocado Imports From Mexico After Threat To Inspector

By Bill Galluccio

February 14, 2022

MEXICO-US-BORDER-AVOCADO
Photo: Getty Images

The United States is halting all avocado imports from Mexico after a safety inspector was threatened. Mexico's Agriculture Ministry confirmed the decision in a statement, saying that a USDA safety inspector received a threat on their personal cell phone while inspecting a plant in Uruapan, Michoacan.

U.S. inspectors routinely check production facilities in Michoacan, which is the only state in Mexico allowed to ship avocados to the United States, to ensure they don't carry diseases or other bacteria that could be harmful to plants and people.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service said it is investigating the threat and is working with local authorities to ensure the safety of all safety inspectors in Mexico.

Officials have also met with the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers and Packers of Mexico (APEAM) to discuss the issue of ongoing threats made by local drug cartels. The cartels have threatened safety inspectors in the past and routinely demand local farmers pay them protection money.

"The APEAM is actively participating in coordination with the authorities of both countries to resolve the problem in order to reinforce internal practices and processes that guarantee the traceability of the fruit. The facts mentioned here have already impacted the economy of the entire program, affecting the industry and the more than 300,000 jobs that depend on it. We encourage all those actors in this value chain to take extreme care and vigilance to preserve such an important export program," the trade group said in a statement.

In 2020, Mexico exported over $2.4 billion worth of avocados to the United States.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices