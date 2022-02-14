Woman's Car Hit By Stray Bullet While Driving Along Georgia Interstate

A woman was driving along a Georgia interstate when she says a bullet hit her car and flew into the back of her driver's seat.

According to WSB-TV, Ardra Tolbert-Caldwell says on Monday (February 7), she was driving along Interstate 285 near Highway 166 when a bullet traveled from the rear end of her car and into the back of her seat.

Luckily, the bullet that went through the seat did not pierce her skin

"It hit me in the back. Thank God it didn't penetrate into my body. I guess everything it went through must of slowed it down. But it hit me so hard that it felt like my back was on fire, just driving," Tolbert-Caldwell told the news outlet. "I was taken to Grady (Memorial Hospital). They were very thorough. Did all the scans."

Tolbert-Caldwell says she thought something was wrong with her car when she heard the loud noise. So, she pulled over to check the vehicle and that's when she found the bullet hole in the trunk.

"It was like a big firecracker. Pop! Like you hear fireworks. And you hear the big ones that sound like a boom," she added.

Tolbert-Caldwell says she has no idea who fired the shot and she didn't notice any road-rage around her.

An Atlanta police detective told WSB-TV that she does have an abrasion and bruising surrounding where the bullet hit her back through the seat.

"I have pain with sometimes breathing or bending over. I can't sit back. Sometimes I have to sit back because the abrasion, I guess where the bruising is, is still tender," she noted.