Avalanche Buries Skier After He Falls From 50-Foot Cliff In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

February 15, 2022

Hiker stretching out his snow covered hand to signal help because of snow avalanche . Danger extreme concept
Photo: Getty Images

A skier miraculously survived an avalanche sending him over a cliff and leaving him buried in snow, according to FOX 31 on Monday (February 14).

On Sunday around 12 p.m., a mother and her son were trying to get a piece of rappel gear they left behind at Loveland Pass, according to the Summit Rescue Group (SCRG). The son, who was on skis, managed to get to the top of a ski chute called "Butt Crack" and cut across a steep slope under the ridge.

That's when the avalanche suddenly started, knocking the victim between 200 and 300 feet away, including a 50-foot fall from a cliff, SCRG says. The mother didn't get caught in the avalanche.

It reportedly took her 10 minutes to reach her son, who was buried up to his waist in snow. He suffered minor injuries from the incident, SCRG added. Even though multiple agencies responded to the avalanche, the duo didn't need help and was able to ski out on their own, according to the rescue group.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says they get 2,3000 reports of avalanches every season. For avalanche forecasts and other resources, check out CAIC's page before you head out to the backcountry.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices