John Legend Reveals Why He Is 'Trying to Drink Less'

John Legend is cutting back on alcohol as he focuses on self-care. The 43-year-old singer spoke to PEOPLE about his new sleep content with Headspace and revealed all that goes into staying rejuvenated and focused — starting with a good night's rest.

Legend said that he and Teigen end their nights by watching their "guilty pleasures" on TV and putting on some sort of "calming" audio to play overnight. While his wife tends to go for a late-night sandwich, Legend said that he sometimes opts for a glass of wine before going to bed, though he has limited his drinking since Teigen began her sobriety journey.

"I'm definitely trying to drink less," the singer told PEOPLE. "There are times when I don't drink at all, like I don't really drink when I'm on tour so there are times where I go long stretches without drinking. And then even when I'm off tour, I try to do it in moderation."

"And then Chrissy of course has been sober for over six months now and I'm very proud of her," Legend continued. "She finds that it's healthier and better for her to just not drink at all. For me, I feel like I can do it in moderation, but I'm also mindful that if I overdo it, it's going to have negative effects on my body, including my sleep."

Legend stressed the importance of sleep in his self-care routine, and how it's vital for his successful career. He has also tried to introduce a nightly routine and good sleeping habits to their children,

"It might be the ultimate self-care. I can't sing if I don't get enough sleep," the 12-time Grammy winner said. "I sometimes come up with melodies and songs in my head when I'm asleep. I'll dream of them and then try to wake up and remember them enough to sing into my phone."

Legend made it clear he's focusing on what he needs to do to be his "best self."