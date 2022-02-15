Kyler Murray Tells Colt McCoy 'I'm Done' Before Playoff Game Ends

By Ginny Reese

February 15, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Kyler Murray's relationship with the Arizona Cardinals seems to be on the rocky side lately, reported Sports Illustrated. That seemed clear after Murray asked to leave the game near the end of the fourth quarter as it became evident that Arizona was going to lose, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Garafolo said, "The playoff game [in Los Angeles] a minute left, the game had been decided, backup Colt McCoy encouraged Murray to finish the game with his teammates. A banged-up Murray said no, that’s it, I’m done."

According to Garafolo, Arizona took note of Murray's decision to leave the game. "A lot of Cardinals folks were not happy with that."

Garafolo said that the team still needs to sit down with Murray and talk about all of it, but would still like Murray to improve as a leader. "They're looking for Murray to take a step forward in a number of areas. We're talking about maturity, body language on the sideline, having a bigger voice with his teammates and leadership."

The Cardinals said in a statement:

"Nothing has changed regarding our opinion and high regard for Kyler Murray. We as a team and Kyler individually have improved each year he’s been in the league. We are excited to continue that improvement in 2022 and are excited that Kyler Murray is the quarterback leading us."
