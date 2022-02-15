Rihanna Promises Fans Are ‘Still Going to Get Music From Me’

Rihanna has been going through a lot of change with her recently announced pregnancy, but she is letting her fans know that releasing music is still a priority for her.

While celebrating her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin lines on Feb. 11, the singer spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her plans to drop new music. Rihanna stated that she’s going to focus on “one thing at a time,” but confirmed that she will share new material eventually. “Yes, you’re still going to get music from me,” she said, adding, “My fans would kill me if they waited this long for a lullaby.”

Rihanna most recently appeared as a featured artist on Partynextdoor’s 2020 single, “Believe It.” Her last album, Anti, was released in 2016. In a September interview with the Associated Press, she teased at what her new music might sound like. “You’re not gonna expect what you hear. Just put that in your mind,” she said. “Whatever you know of Rihanna is not gonna be what you hear. I’m really experimenting, and music is like fashion; you should be able to play. I should be able to wear whatever I want, and I treat music the same way.”

The star also spoke about her first pregnancy and revealed how interesting it has been for her to learn about it. “It’s all an exciting journey so far. I’m just taking it as it comes every week. There’s always something new and I’m just taking it and I’m enjoying it,” the nine-time Grammy winner said, sharing that doughnuts are a big craving for her now.

The singer announced her pregnancy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky on Jan. 31 and it will be their first child.