'Stronger' Snowstorm On Its Way To Slam All Of Colorado

After a month of harsh winds and winter weather, Colorado is due for a nastier snowstorm this week, according to FOX 31.

Meteorologists say another system, bigger than what has come before, is on its way and expected to hit all of the Centennial State on Wednesday (February 16). Snow will start falling around 12 p.m. in Denver and Boulder. The rest of Northern Colorado will see it around 7 a.m. or later.

Reporters say the Wednesday evening commute will be affected the most by the chilling weather. Here's how much snowfall is expected around the Denver metro area and other regions:

Denver: 2 to 4 inches

Fort Collins: 2 to 4 inches

Eastern Plains: 1 to 3 inches

Foothills: 4 to 8 inches

Mountains: 4 to10 inches

Palmer Divide: 3 to 6 inches

After Wednesday, FOX 31 says it'll be dry for the rest of the week with highs in the 50s. Coloradans can expect another round of snow next week around Monday (February 21) or Tuesday (February 22).

Reporters pointed out that Denver got 19.9 inches of snow in January and has already gotten 6.5 inches this month. The average snowfall in February for the Mile High City is 7.7 inches, according to the National Weather Service.