Utah Woman Sets Shed On Fire With Husband And Another Woman Inside

By Dani Medina

February 15, 2022

A Utah woman set fire to a shed while her husband and another woman were inside.

According to FOX 13, Claire Robinson of Provo, Utah, was "standing near the ignition point of the fire staring at the fire and the occupants of the shed" when her husband and an unidentified woman started to smell smoke. There was an open five-gallon gas can near the shed that was about 1/8 full.

The incident happened at 2015 West 350 North in Provo.

Robinson, 63, told police she tried to warn her husband and the woman when she saw flames in the shed, but the husband and the woman said she didn't warn them.

According to KSLTV, "Robinson is currently married to the male (living) in the shed and that male is now cohabitating with a different female that was inside the shed with the male at the time of the fire."

According to FOX 13, Robinson disappeared from the scene, but was later found blocks away with a butane torch and cigarettes in her possession. A K-9 "gave a positive indication on the shoes and pants worn by (Robinson) during an open air search.

Robinson will face a charge of aggravated arson.

