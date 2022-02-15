Where You Can Find The Best Bread In Oregon

If it's one thing people will say about a restaurant, besides the menu, it's their bread. Like how people will judge a fast food restaurant on its fries, bread is essential when you're waiting for a meal at a restaurant. It sets the mood for the rest of your dining experience.

If you ever wondered what restaurant has the nicest servings of bread, Eat This, Not That! has you covered:

"To help guide you in making better bread choices, we put together a list of some of the best restaurant bread out there. From fresh crusty bread with butter to piping hot loaves served with delicious spreads, here's where to find the best restaurant bread in every state."

According to writers, you can find the best restaurant bread in Oregon at...

King Estate Restaurant and Tasting Room!