Where You Can Find The Best Bread In Oregon

By Zuri Anderson

February 16, 2022

Group of bread loafs
Photo: Getty Images

If it's one thing people will say about a restaurant, besides the menu, it's their bread. Like how people will judge a fast food restaurant on its fries, bread is essential when you're waiting for a meal at a restaurant. It sets the mood for the rest of your dining experience.

If you ever wondered what restaurant has the nicest servings of bread, Eat This, Not That! has you covered:

"To help guide you in making better bread choices, we put together a list of some of the best restaurant bread out there. From fresh crusty bread with butter to piping hot loaves served with delicious spreads, here's where to find the best restaurant bread in every state."

According to writers, you can find the best restaurant bread in Oregon at...

King Estate Restaurant and Tasting Room!

"King Estate Restaurant and Tasting Room will have you, and all of your fellow diners, ooh-ing and ahh-ing when the bread comes out. The bread, which has been described as "A+++" by online reviewers, will have you wanting seconds (and thirds, and fourths…)."

You can find this fine-dining establishment at 80854 Territorial Hwy in Eugene.

Click here to check out other stellar restaurants that will keep you hooked until the main course.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.