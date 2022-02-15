Willie Nelson Cancels Indoor Concerts: See Which Dates

Country star Willie Nelson will be turning 89-years-old on April 29th, and will also be releasing his latest record, A Beautiful Time. However, Nelson recently announced that he has canceled all but a few indoor shows on his upcoming tour. His team has made it known that he will only be playing outdoor shows for the foreseeable future.

This change affects multiple upcoming dates, including the CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame on March 10th and 11th in Nashville, a sold-out date at Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth on March 19th, the Peoria Civic Center Theater on April 20th, the Silver Creek Event Center date on April 22nd in New Buffalo, Michigan, and April 25th in Nashville, Indiana at the Brown County Music Center.

However, there are still a few dates that could be considered indoor concerts and have yet to officially be canceled, including the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans on March 13th, the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio on March 21st and 22nd, and the Moody Center in Austin April 29th and 30th with George Strait and the Randy Rogers Band.

No specific reason has been given for the move but it could be due to the consensus among health officials that outdoor transmission of COVID-19 is very rare and outdoor settings are a much safer environment for large gatherings. With Nelson’s long history of breathing problems, outdoor venues might also be the safest and easiest environment for the 88-year-old to play.

Under these new conditions, Willie Nelson has booked a new outdoor show at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater and is also expected to play his annual Luck Reunion at his ranch just outside of Austin on Thursday, March 17th as part of SXSW.