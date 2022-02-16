Beavis And Butt-Head Ditch America To Do The Universe In New Movie

By Katrina Nattress

February 16, 2022

Beavis (Right And Butt Head From The Movie Beavis And Butt Head Do America
Photo: Hulton Archive

Last month, Mike Judge gave fans a peak at what Beavis and Butt-Head would look like in their upcoming movie, and now we know not only what the film's going to be called, but also its plotline.

According to Deadline, the Beavis And Butt-Head Do America sequel will be titled Beavis And Butt-Head Do The Universe.

" In perhaps the dumbest space movie ever made, Beavis and Butt-Head are sentenced to Space Camp by a 'creative' judge in 1998," reads the logline. "Their obsession with a docking simulator (huh huh) leads to a trip on the Space Shuttle, with predictably disastrous results. After going through a black hole, they reemerge in our time, where they look for love, misuse iPhones, and are hunted by the Deep State. Spoiler: They don’t score."

A release date has yet to be revealed; however, the movie is slated to come out some time this year. And that's not the only Beavis And Butt-Head project in the works. A series reboot, along with the full library of remastered episodes, are also set to launch in 2022. All this comedy gold will be available to stream on Paramount+ and was written by Judge, who created the show.

