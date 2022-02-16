Blueface Says Chrisean Rock Wrote 'I Love Blue' in Blood Then Stole His Car

Blueface knows his former artist Chrisean Rock stole his car, and he's sharing all the evidence to prove it.

In a lengthy series of Instagram Story posts uploaded Tuesday, February 15, Blueface began to unravel an array of text messages between them from before and after she reportedly stole his G-Wagon. Among the posts, the "Thotiana" rapper also included a photo of a message Rock allegedly wrote on a wall inside his house before she took off with the vehicle. The message, which appeared to be written in blood, says "I Love Blue" and it's signed "Rock." On top of the photo, Blue wrote "this is some fatal attraction type."

"B***h stole my car an thought she was gone drive to Baltimore 25 hrs away 😂 dumbass," Blueface wrote in his Instagram Story. "A thief is the worst thing you can be as a female I'd have more respect for a prostitute... talm bout some 'come bail me out' 😂."