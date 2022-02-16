Britney Spears Reacts To Congress Invite on Conservatorship

Britney Spears has faced an extensive battle against her conservatorship for over a decade. Today the pop star posted a formal letter from Congress to her Instagram account, inviting her to speak about conservatorship reform following the termination of her 13-year conservatorship under her father, Jamie Spears.

The letter congratulated her on her "historic victories," and invited her to describe in her own words, her experience with the conservatorship system and how she "achieved justice."

The caption of her Instagram post read, "I received this letter months ago … An invitation to share my story … I was immediately flattered and at the time I wasn’t nearly at the healing stage I’m in now … Number 1 - I’m grateful that my story was even ACKNOWLEDGED 🙏 !!! Because of the letter ✉️, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life !!! In a world 🌎 where your own family goes against you, it’s actually hard to find people that get it and show empathy 🤷‍♀️🙄 !!!! Again, I’m not here to be a victim although I’m the first to admit I’m pretty messed up by it all … I want to help others in vulnerable situations, take life by the balls and be brave 💪 !!! I wish I would have been … I was so scared and nothing is worse than your own family doing what they did to me … I’m lucky to have a small circle of adorable friends who I can count on … In the mean time thank you to Congress for inviting me to the White House …⁣B ⁣🌹🌹🌹."

The post was met with support from fans, delighted that the star is finally getting her voice heard after so many years.

In a previous Instagram post, Britney shared photos alongside her lawyer Mathew Rosengart, who helped to put an end to her conservatorship, and stated that there were "exciting projects ahead."