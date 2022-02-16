Can You Guess Washington's Favorite Salty Snack?

Nothing crushes those cravings like a nice snack, especially if it's something salty. Whether you're pulling out a small bag or breaking out the big one, chances are you have a favorite. But what about most of Washington state?

Parent Influence answers that question by finding every state's favorite salty snack. Chips, of course, dominated the discussion, but there were some surprising finds.

When it comes to Washington's favorite snack, they actually stand out from the crowd! Residents in the Evergreen State prefer Wheat Thins instead of popular chips. There were the only ones, too!

"People all across America voted on their most recommended salty snack, and we have to say it came down to a pretty close call with Lays being the favorite across 13 states, whilst Doritos were the favorite in 1," according to the website. Cheetos and Ritz crackers were among popular picks across the country, too.

Other standouts include Colorado/Vermont (Triscuit), Maryland (Utz), Alaska (Kettle), Hawaii/Kansas, and Delaware (Herr's). Surprisingly, pretzels weren't part of the equation!

Just remember to keep a snack handy for those long stretches of time! If you're curious about other states' preferred salty snack, click here.