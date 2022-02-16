Ed Sheeran's ‘The Joker and the Queen’ BTS Brings Back Past Doppelgangers

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran have been friends and musical partners for a decade, and they're not quite done celebrating it yet. Following last week’s release of the nostalgic video for Ed’s remix of his = (Equals) track “The Joker and the Queen,” the singer dropped a two-minute behind-the-scenes look at how it all came together.

Director Emil Nava opened the BTS by heading to the star’s trailers excitedly on day one of the shoot, as we watch him move in a classroom scene where we re-meet the main characters. The stars of the video and its new love interests are the same kids who starred in Sheeran and Swift’s 2013 project and first collaboration, “Everything Has Changed.” The young actors went from elementary school kids in the first clip to rising college freshmen now, and the decade in between has found them growing into even more accurate doppelgängers as they play college students preparing to enter different universities.

Nava fills the screen with candid shots of the actors and different angles, as well as a scene where he shouts what seems to be his on-set catchphrase, “What cookin’ in here?!,” as he busts into their Star Wagon to introduce himself to Jack Lewis and Ave Ames, with the former showing off his impressive juggling skills between takes.

On day two, Nava shoots a party scene and we get to see some of the sausage being made as the crew tries to make it a hype event with confetti cannons and hand-drawn signs promising the cast “you’re doing great.” We also see Nava sharing some downtime with Lewis, teasing him about a burrito order, and giving tips on looking forlorn as he stares out a car window.

Watch the BTS video below.